Leicester manager Claude Puel believes his side "lost two points" in their 0-0 Premier League draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, despite ending the match with 10 men after Ben Chilwell's second-half dismissal.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 13 January at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.