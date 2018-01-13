BBC Sport - Chelsea 0-0 Leicester: Puel believes Leicester 'lost two points'

Puel says Leicester 'lost two points' in Chelsea draw

Leicester manager Claude Puel believes his side "lost two points" in their 0-0 Premier League draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, despite ending the match with 10 men after Ben Chilwell's second-half dismissal.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

Puel says Leicester 'lost two points' in Chelsea draw

