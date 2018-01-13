BBC Sport - Chelsea 0-0 Leicester: Conte says Chelsea players are 'tired'
Chelsea players are 'tired', says Conte
- From the section Chelsea
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte describes his players as "tired" after a lacklustre performance in their 0-0 Premier League draw with Leicester at Stamford Bridge.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 0-0 Leicester
Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 13 January at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired