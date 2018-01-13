Match ends, Real Madrid 0, Villarreal 1.
Real Madrid 0-1 Villarreal
-
- From the section European Football
Pablo Fornals scored a superb late goal for Villarreal as they won at the Bernabeu for the first time to load more pressure on Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.
Real edged the first half and Gareth Bale had a header ruled out for offside, before Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick was tipped onto the bar.
However, the visitors improved in the second period and deservedly went ahead after breaking at pace from a Real corner.
Denis Cheryshev found Enes Unal, whose shot was saved by Keylor Navas - but Fornals then chipped the stranded keeper from 20 yards.
Fourth-placed Real Madrid, who won last season's La Liga title and the Champions League, remain 16 points behind leaders Barcelona - and that gap could increase when Barca visit Real Sociedad on Sunday (19:45 GMT).
Zidane's side's Champions League spot for next season is looking perilous - they now sit only one point above Villarreal, who move up to fifth.
Ronaldo, who has only scored four La Liga goals this season, missed several chances to score but had a strong penalty appeal turned down in the first half when he was clipped just before shooting at keeper Sergio Asenjo, who put in an excellent performance.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2CarvajalBooked at 58mins
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 12Marcelo
- 14Casemiro
- 10Modric
- 8Kroos
- 22IscoSubstituted forVázquezat 70'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 11BaleSubstituted forAsensioat 70'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Vallejo
- 13Casilla
- 15Hernández
- 17Vázquez
- 20Asensio
- 21Mayoral
- 23Kovacic
Villarreal
- 1Asenjo
- 2Gaspar
- 23Bonera
- 3González
- 11Costa
- 28Rabaseda AntolínSubstituted forCheryshevat 45'minutes
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 16Hernández Cascante
- 10Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forRukavinaat 83'minutes
- 8Fornals
- 9BaccaBooked at 44minsSubstituted forÜnalat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Marín
- 7Cheryshev
- 15Ünal
- 22Rukavina
- 25Barbosa
- 26Guerra
- 30Torres
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
- Attendance:
- 63,403
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home11
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Villarreal 1.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mario Gaspar.
Booking
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 0, Villarreal 1. Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Enes Ünal (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Cheryshev.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jaume Costa.
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enes Ünal (Villarreal).
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mario Gaspar.
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enes Ünal (Villarreal).
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Antonio Rukavina replaces Samu Castillejo.
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Samu Castillejo (Villarreal).
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Enes Ünal (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Enes Ünal replaces Carlos Bacca.
Offside, Real Madrid. Daniel Carvajal tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Gaspar (Villarreal).
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Gareth Bale.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Isco.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Bacca (Villarreal).
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mario Gaspar.
Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Attempt missed. Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Samu Castillejo.
Attempt saved. Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samu Castillejo.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Samu Castillejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.