BBC Sport - FA Cup: Mike Flynn admits being 'last resort' as Newport boss
Flynn was 'last resort' as Newport boss
- From the section Newport
As Newport build up to their FA Cup meeting with Tottenham Hotspur, Exiles manager Mike Flynn tells Football Focus' Mark Clemmit he was the "last resort" as they faced relegation last season.
Flynn oversaw their survival in League Two and they saw off Championship side Leeds United 2-1 to earn the fourth-round tie against Premier League Spurs, which will be played on Saturday, 27 January, kick-off 17:30 GMT.
Advisory: Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired