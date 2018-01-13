Darren Ferguson: Doncaster Rovers boss slams 'appalling' refereeing after Plymouth draw

Darren Ferguson's Doncaster were held at home by Plymouth

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson described the standard of refereeing in League One as "appalling" following their draw with Plymouth.

Ferguson claimed a "blatant penalty" was not awarded by referee Andy Haines in the dying seconds of the game.

Asked by BBC Radio Sheffield what he would like the FA to do, the 45-year-old responded "shoot them".

He continued: "It's the most blatant penalty you'll ever see, there's nothing to think about."

Doncaster took a 37th-minute lead through Alfie Beestin before Ryan Edwards' second-half equaliser earned Plymouth a point.

Ferguson was unhappy that Argyle's goal was allowed to stand, and further incensed by the penalty decision.

"The defender has just pulled Andy Butler to the floor. The linesman can see it, he's stood looking right at it," Ferguson said.

"It's the clearest penalty you'll see all season, and the goal is a clear foul, and the linesman is laughing at the end of the game about it. I think it's disgusting.

"The referees are part-time and the standard is appalling, their fitness levels are a disgrace, I've had enough of it."

Ferguson said he expected to receive a letter of apology next week "because when they look at it, they'll say it was a blatant penalty, a blatant foul" but no action taken against the officials concerned.

"What can I do? Shoot them, it would be a good idea," he added.

"I have to shut my mouth and I have to make sure I'm being respectful, but when they're laughing at the end of the game saying 'it's my opinion and that's what counts', I think we've seen enough now."

Doncaster are 12th in the League One table, remaining above Plymouth on goal difference, and eight points outside the play-off places.