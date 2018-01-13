BBC Sport - Miss of the season in Irish Premiership match
Miss of the season in Irish Premiership match
- From the section Irish
Watch as Stephen O'Flynn of Ballinamallard somehow fails to score in the Irish Premiership match against Glentoran.
It looked as if striker O'Flynn simply couldn't miss - but he did!
A goal would have put bottom-placed Ballinamallard 3-1 up but the match ended 2-2.
