BBC Sport - Miss of the season in Irish Premiership match

Miss of the season in Irish Premiership match

  • From the section Irish

Watch as Stephen O'Flynn of Ballinamallard somehow fails to score in the Irish Premiership match against Glentoran.

It looked as if striker O'Flynn simply couldn't miss - but he did!

A goal would have put bottom-placed Ballinamallard 3-1 up but the match ended 2-2.

