BBC Sport - It might have been a farce if we'd played - Tipton

It might have been a farce if we'd played - Tipton

  • From the section Irish

Warrenpoint Town manager Matt Tipton says their match against Linfield could have turned into a farce if it had gone ahead.

Saturday's match was postponed less than two hours before kick-off because the goalmouths were waterlogged and deemed unsafe by the referee.

Top videos

Video

It might have been a farce if we'd played - Tipton

  • From the section Irish
Video

West Ham were terrific - Moyes

Video

Chelsea players are 'tired', says Conte

Video

Watch Dirk Williams' amazing dunk for Sheffield Sharks

Video

Pellegrino unhappy with 'unjust' Watford equalizer

Video

Miss of the season in Irish Premiership match

Video

'We'll see' - Wenger latest on Sanchez

Video

Conte v Mourinho: Who said what?

Video

Which NFL Playoff team should you support?

Video

Walker was 'nervous' about playing under Guardiola

Video

Rusedski's predictions: Who will win the Australian Open?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Premier League predictions: Lawro v NBA stars Saric & Baynes

Video

Why have Salah & Sterling become scoring sensations?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired