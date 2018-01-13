Nathan McGinley: Middlesbrough's defender joins Wycombe Wanderers on loan

From the section

Nathan McGinley (right) will feature in the EFL for the first time with Wycombe, but the length of his loan deal has not been specified by the League Two club

Wycombe Wanderers have signed Middlesbrough centre-back Nathan McGinley on loan.

The 21-year-old is yet to feature for Boro's first-team, but featured for the Championship club's academy side in the EFL Trophy this season.

McGinley went straight into Wycombe's starting XI for Saturday's League Two home game against Colchester.

He made his English Football League debut alongside Tafari Moore, who arrived on loan from Arsenal on Friday.

