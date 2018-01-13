BBC Sport - Newcastle 1-1 Swansea: Carlos Carvalhal wants 'one or two' signings

Swansea need one or two 'class' players - Carvalhal

  • From the section Swansea

Carlos Carvalhal says he wants to sign one or two "class players" in the January transfer window and praises his players' "fantastic" attitude after their 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 1-1 Swansea City

Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 13 January at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Swansea need one or two 'class' players - Carvalhal

