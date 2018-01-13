BBC Sport - Huddersfield 1-4 West Ham: David Moyes praises "terrific" Hammers
West Ham were terrific - Moyes
- From the section West Ham
David Moyes says his West Ham players were "terrific" during their 4-1 win at Huddersfield and adds that he would like to make "a couple" of new signings in the January transfer window.
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield Town 1-4 West Ham United
Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 13 January at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired