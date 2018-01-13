Bance future at Al Masry in doubt after third walk-out

Burkina Faso international Aristide Bance

Burkina Faso's Aristide Bance looks set for a spell on the sidelines after his latest spat with Egyptian club Al Masry.

Earlier in the week, Bance walked away from the squad for a third time since joining the club in July last year.

Masry coach Hossam Hassan reacted by saying he did not want the 32-year-old in his team any more.

However the club's chairman, Samir Halabyia, told BBC Sport that Bance will not simply be allowed to walk away and that the club wants US$1 million for the striker.

As in the past, Bance has refused to comment on the situation.

The latest walk-out reportedly took place days before Al Masry's 1-0 defeat to Al Ahly in the Egyptian Super Cup.

"Bance is not a professional player," said Hassan to local media.

"He left the team for the third time, he did it twice before and we solved the problem but he left again in the last few days without my permission.

"I don't need him again in my team," Hossam added.

Despite walking away from the club in September and again in November Bance, a cult hero across Africa, has managed to play eight times for Al Masry and has scored four goals and weighed in with three assists.