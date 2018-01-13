BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ballymena United 3-0 Carrick Rangers
Braniff double as Ballymena beat Carrick
Irish
Kevin Braniff scores twice as Ballymena United overcome Carrick Rangers 3-0 in the Irish Premiership at the Showgrounds.
Matthew Shevlin grabbed a late third to round off an ultimately comfortable victory for the Sky Blues.
