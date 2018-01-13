BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Crusaders injury-time winner stuns Ards
Crusaders injury-time winner stuns Ards
- From the section Irish
Crusaders remain top of the Irish Premiership courtesy of an injury-time goal from striker Jordan Owens.
Owens struck in added time to maintain the Crues' one-point advantage over Coleraien at the summit of the table.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired