Irish Premiership: Warrenpoint Town v Linfield game called off

Warrenpoint's match against Linfield was postponed

The Irish Premiership game between Warrenpoint Town and Linfield has been called off at 13:30 GMT because of a waterlogged pitch at Milltown.

The decision to postpone the fixture was made following a pitch inspection.

Warrenpoint indicated on Saturday morning that an inspection was necessary but had to wait for a referee to arrive to make a final decision.

The remaining five games in the top flight are to go ahead as scheduled despite the continuing heavy rain.

A number of other matches have been called off or abandoned because of inclement weather in recent weeks.

On Friday, the Northern Ireland Football League indicated that the League Cup semi-finals scheduled for next Tuesday night could also be affected by the weather after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for early next week.

NIFL have put in a contingency plan whereby they will aim to play the last-four ties 24 hours later should the weather prevent them from being played on Tuesday.

