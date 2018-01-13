Leicester City: Fousseni Diabate joins Foxes from Gazelec Ajaccio
-
- From the section Leicester
Leicester have signed Malian forward Fousseni Diabate from French Ligue 2 side Gazelec Ajaccio for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League club.
A Stade Rennais academy product, he can play as a winger or striker and has made 20 appearances for his club this season.
Diabate has represented Mali at both under-20 and under-23 level.
