Leicester City: Fousseni Diabate joins Foxes from Gazelec Ajaccio

Fousseni Diabate playing for Mali Under-23s
Fousseni Diabate has represented Mali at under-20 and under-23 level

Leicester have signed Malian forward Fousseni Diabate from French Ligue 2 side Gazelec Ajaccio for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League club.

A Stade Rennais academy product, he can play as a winger or striker and has made 20 appearances for his club this season.

Diabate has represented Mali at both under-20 and under-23 level.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired