Scottish League Two
Stenhousemuir1Cowdenbeath2

Stenhousemuir v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1McMinn
  • 4Dunlop
  • 3DunlopBooked at 89mins
  • 5Donaldson
  • 2MeechanSubstituted forCunninghamat 90'minutes
  • 10Paton
  • 6Ferry
  • 8PatersonSubstituted forFernsat 64'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 11Cook
  • 7McGuigan
  • 9McMenaminSubstituted forLongworthat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Marsh
  • 14Murray
  • 15Ferns
  • 16Longworth
  • 17Foden
  • 18Cunningham
  • 19Scott

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2MullenBooked at 62mins
  • 4PyperBooked at 36mins
  • 5GilfillanBooked at 5minsSubstituted forRumsbyat 68'minutes
  • 3SwannSubstituted forReillyat 80'minutes
  • 7CoxSubstituted forMcInallyat 90'minutes
  • 8Malcolm
  • 6Miller
  • 10Smith
  • 9Sheerin
  • 11BuchananBooked at 83mins

Substitutes

  • 12Rumsby
  • 14McInally
  • 15Luke
  • 16Reilly
  • 17Penman
  • 18Whittaker
  • 19Fotheringham
Referee:
Mike Roncone
Attendance:
312

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Cowdenbeath 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Cowdenbeath 2.

Attempt saved. Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Matthew McInally replaces David Cox.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Sandy Cunningham replaces Ross Meechan.

Booking

Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).

Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt blocked. Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ben Reilly (Cowdenbeath).

Booking

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Delay in match Ben Reilly (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Ben Reilly replaces Harvey Swann.

Delay in match David McGurn (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Cowdenbeath 2. Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Cook.

Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Scott Rumsby replaces Bryan Gilfillan because of an injury.

Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Jamie Longworth replaces Colin McMenamin.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Eddie Ferns replaces Nicki Paterson.

Booking

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose29187445311461
2Peterhead30184868373158
3Stirling29164954342052
4Stenhousemuir28135104536944
5Elgin29124134452-840
6Clyde29109104042-239
7Annan Athletic30910113835337
8Edinburgh City2976163046-1627
9Berwick2775152249-2726
10Cowdenbeath2838171943-2417
View full Scottish League Two table

