Attempt saved. Gary Fraser (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
Montrose v Clyde
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Millar
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 18Campbell
- 3Steeves
- 12Hay
- 17Redman
- 24Milne
- 22McLaren
- 9Fraser
- 16Johnston
Substitutes
- 2Masson
- 7Webster
- 8Watson
- 10Templeman
- 19Callaghan
- 20Campbell
- 23Rennie
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Lang
- 4McNiff
- 5Home
- 6Lamont
- 7Cuddihy
- 8Nicoll
- 11Love
- 3Stewart
- 9Goodwillie
- 20Millar
Substitutes
- 12Lowdon
- 14Ramsay
- 15Osadolor
- 16Duffie
- 17Ferguson
- 18Henry
- 21Gourlay
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 0, Clyde 1. Ally Love (Clyde) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Lamont.
Attempt saved. Aaron Millar (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Matthew Allan.
Lewis Milne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).
Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).
Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kerr Hay (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Hand ball by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Foul by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Martin McNiff (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Fraser (Montrose).
Foul by Connor McLaren (Montrose).
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kerr Hay (Montrose).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.