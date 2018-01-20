Scottish League Two
Montrose0Clyde1

Montrose v Clyde

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Millar
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 18Campbell
  • 3Steeves
  • 12Hay
  • 17Redman
  • 24Milne
  • 22McLaren
  • 9Fraser
  • 16Johnston

Substitutes

  • 2Masson
  • 7Webster
  • 8Watson
  • 10Templeman
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Campbell
  • 23Rennie

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Lang
  • 4McNiff
  • 5Home
  • 6Lamont
  • 7Cuddihy
  • 8Nicoll
  • 11Love
  • 3Stewart
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 20Millar

Substitutes

  • 12Lowdon
  • 14Ramsay
  • 15Osadolor
  • 16Duffie
  • 17Ferguson
  • 18Henry
  • 21Gourlay
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Attempt saved. Gary Fraser (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 0, Clyde 1. Ally Love (Clyde) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Lamont.

Attempt saved. Aaron Millar (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Matthew Allan.

Lewis Milne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).

Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).

Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).

Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kerr Hay (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Hand ball by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Foul by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Martin McNiff (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Fraser (Montrose).

Foul by Connor McLaren (Montrose).

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kerr Hay (Montrose).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose22135431211044
2Peterhead19141453233043
3Stenhousemuir20105535251035
4Annan Athletic218762517831
5Stirling1993737261130
6Elgin209383336-330
7Berwick1963101433-1921
8Clyde193882132-1117
9Edinburgh City2043131532-1715
10Cowdenbeath1916121029-199
