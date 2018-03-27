Match ends, Berwick Rangers 2, Elgin City 2.
Berwick Rangers v Elgin City
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 13Stewart
- 16Wilson
- 19Todd
- 3OrruSubstituted forMurrellat 85'minutes
- 4Notman
- 14O'KaneSubstituted forSeeat 64'minutes
- 10Willis
- 8Lavery
- 11PhillipsBooked at 56minsSubstituted forThomsonat 64'minutes
- 17HamiltonBooked at 53mins
Substitutes
- 2Fleming
- 7Thomson
- 9Murrell
- 12Petkov
- 15Cook
- 20Brennan
- 21See
Elgin
- 1Long
- 2EadieBooked at 42mins
- 4McHardy
- 5Bronsky
- 3AllanBooked at 32mins
- 8Cameron
- 6Reilly
- 9McGovern
- 11Smith
- 7McLeish
- 10SutherlandSubstituted forByrneat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Ferguson
- 14Cooper
- 15Whitehead
- 16Byrne
- 18Ross
- 21Waters
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
- Attendance:
- 323
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 2, Elgin City 2.
Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Foul by Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers).
Jordan Allan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Steven Notman.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 2, Elgin City 2. Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Willis.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Aaron Murrell replaces Jordan Orru.
Foul by Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers).
Scott Smith (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers).
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Declan Byrne replaces Shane Sutherland.
Foul by Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers).
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers).
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Elgin City 2. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Allan.
Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers).
Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Elgin City 1. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Notman.
Attempt missed. Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Steven Thomson replaces Gary Phillips.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Ouzy See replaces Declan O'Kane.
Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City).
Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).
Scott Smith (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Smith (Elgin City).