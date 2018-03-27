Scottish League Two
Berwick2Elgin2

Berwick Rangers v Elgin City

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 13Stewart
  • 16Wilson
  • 19Todd
  • 3OrruSubstituted forMurrellat 85'minutes
  • 4Notman
  • 14O'KaneSubstituted forSeeat 64'minutes
  • 10Willis
  • 8Lavery
  • 11PhillipsBooked at 56minsSubstituted forThomsonat 64'minutes
  • 17HamiltonBooked at 53mins

Substitutes

  • 2Fleming
  • 7Thomson
  • 9Murrell
  • 12Petkov
  • 15Cook
  • 20Brennan
  • 21See

Elgin

  • 1Long
  • 2EadieBooked at 42mins
  • 4McHardy
  • 5Bronsky
  • 3AllanBooked at 32mins
  • 8Cameron
  • 6Reilly
  • 9McGovern
  • 11Smith
  • 7McLeish
  • 10SutherlandSubstituted forByrneat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Ferguson
  • 14Cooper
  • 15Whitehead
  • 16Byrne
  • 18Ross
  • 21Waters
Referee:
Scott Millar
Attendance:
323

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home17
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Berwick Rangers 2, Elgin City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 2, Elgin City 2.

Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).

Foul by Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers).

Jordan Allan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Steven Notman.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 2, Elgin City 2. Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Willis.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Aaron Murrell replaces Jordan Orru.

Foul by Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers).

Scott Smith (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers).

Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Declan Byrne replaces Shane Sutherland.

Foul by Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers).

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers).

Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Elgin City 2. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Allan.

Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).

Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers).

Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Elgin City 1. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Notman.

Attempt missed. Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Steven Thomson replaces Gary Phillips.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Ouzy See replaces Declan O'Kane.

Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City).

Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).

Scott Smith (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott Smith (Elgin City).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead31194869373261
2Montrose30187545341161
3Stirling31166958382054
4Clyde31129104642445
5Stenhousemuir29135114538744
6Elgin31135134854-644
7Annan Athletic31910123836237
8Edinburgh City3178163349-1629
9Berwick2977152552-2728
10Cowdenbeath3039182148-2718
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired