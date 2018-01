Saturday's National League game between Guiseley and Barrow has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

The decision followed an inspection of the Nethermoor pitch at 18:30 GMT on Friday which found that areas of the playing surface were frozen.

No new date has yet been set for the game to be played.

Guiseley are second from bottom of the National League, nine points behind Barrow who are one place above the relegation places.