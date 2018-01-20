National League
Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

FC Halifax Town P-P Leyton Orient

Halifax's National League fixture against Leyton Orient has been postponed because of a frozen pitch at The Shay.

Match referee Joe Hull carried out an inspection at 10:30 GMT, but quickly ruled that the playing surface was unplayable.

A new date for the rearranged fixture has yet to be announced.

Halifax are 16th in the National League table after 29 games this season, two points above 19th-placed Orient.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield29167638261255
2Aldershot29149646301651
3Sutton United2914784234849
4Wrexham2813963122948
5Tranmere29138843261747
6Boreham Wood291211640291147
7Dover291112638231545
8Dag & Red29129846351145
9Bromley2912894637944
10Ebbsfleet29101274133842
11Fylde2811984538742
12Maidenhead United2991193740-338
13Maidstone United2891183540-538
14Eastleigh2981384243-137
15Woking28105133844-635
16Halifax29810113138-734
17Hartlepool2889113138-733
18Gateshead2671183228432
19Leyton Orient2988133542-732
20Barrow29710123640-431
21Chester28511122544-1926
22Solihull Moors2966172645-1924
23Guiseley28410142652-2622
24Torquay2948172447-2320
View full National League table

