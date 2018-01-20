FC Halifax Town P-P Leyton Orient

Halifax's National League fixture against Leyton Orient has been postponed because of a frozen pitch at The Shay.

Match referee Joe Hull carried out an inspection at 10:30 GMT, but quickly ruled that the playing surface was unplayable.

A new date for the rearranged fixture has yet to be announced.

Halifax are 16th in the National League table after 29 games this season, two points above 19th-placed Orient.