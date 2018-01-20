This match has been postponed to play at a later date.
FC Halifax Town P-P Leyton Orient
- From the section Conference
Halifax's National League fixture against Leyton Orient has been postponed because of a frozen pitch at The Shay.
Match referee Joe Hull carried out an inspection at 10:30 GMT, but quickly ruled that the playing surface was unplayable.
A new date for the rearranged fixture has yet to be announced.
Halifax are 16th in the National League table after 29 games this season, two points above 19th-placed Orient.