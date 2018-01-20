National League
Sutton United12:30Dag & Red
Venue: Borough Sports Ground, England

Sutton United v Dagenham & Redbridge

Line-ups

Sutton United

  • 18Evans
  • 5John
  • 6Collins
  • 19Thomas
  • 11Cadogan
  • 8Davis
  • 15Eastmond
  • 20Wright
  • 27Downer
  • 30Bolarinwa
  • 31Beautyman

Substitutes

  • 9Lafayette
  • 14Dundas
  • 17Spence
  • 22Walton
  • 23Taylor

Dag & Red

  • 30Cousins
  • 29Howells
  • 4Doe
  • 17Boucaud
  • 18Lokko
  • 5Robson
  • 19Ling
  • 14Sparkes
  • 10Ferrier
  • 11Okenabirhie
  • 23Cheek

Substitutes

  • 6Robinson
  • 7Howell
  • 9Kandi
  • 13Moore
  • 25Whitely
Referee:
David Rock

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield29167638261255
2Aldershot29149646301651
3Sutton United2914784234849
4Wrexham2813963122948
5Tranmere29138843261747
6Boreham Wood291211640291147
7Dover291112638231545
8Dag & Red29129846351145
9Bromley2912894637944
10Ebbsfleet29101274133842
11Fylde2811984538742
12Maidenhead United2991193740-338
13Maidstone United2891183540-538
14Eastleigh2981384243-137
15Woking28105133844-635
16Halifax29810113138-734
17Hartlepool2889113138-733
18Gateshead2671183228432
19Leyton Orient2988133542-732
20Barrow29710123640-431
21Chester28511122544-1926
22Solihull Moors2966172645-1924
23Guiseley28410142652-2622
24Torquay2948172447-2320
View full National League table

