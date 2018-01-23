Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Peterhead19:45Dumbarton
Venue: Balmoor Stadium, Scotland

Peterhead v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 5McCracken
  • 3Robertson
  • 22McIlduff
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 7Stevenson
  • 33Gibson
  • 20Leitch
  • 14McLean

Substitutes

  • 4Norris
  • 9McAllister
  • 11Riley
  • 17Adams
  • 18Brown
  • 21Hobday

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 2Smith
  • 4Dowie
  • 55Barr
  • 15Hill
  • 7Gallagher
  • 6Carswell
  • 14Hutton
  • 8Wilson
  • 10Walsh
  • 23Russell

Substitutes

  • 11Johnston
  • 19Ewings
  • 20Froxylias
  • 21Handling
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match report to follow.

