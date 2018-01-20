Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Motherwell1Hamilton0

Motherwell v Hamilton Academical

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 1Carson
  • 2Tait
  • 21Kipre
  • 19Aldred
  • 18Dunne
  • 15Rose
  • 27TannerBooked at 20mins
  • 8McHugh
  • 22Campbell
  • 23Ciftci
  • 9Main

Substitutes

  • 3Hammell
  • 4Grimshaw
  • 5Bigirimana
  • 13Griffiths
  • 17Fisher
  • 24Newell
  • 26MacLean

Hamilton

  • 1Woods
  • 13Gogic
  • 5Tomas
  • 3McMann
  • 21Donati
  • 22Lyon
  • 25Ferguson
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 7Imrie
  • 9Bingham
  • 16Templeton

Substitutes

  • 6Gillespie
  • 10Redmond
  • 12Fulton
  • 23Hughes
  • 24Tierney
  • 27Want
  • 28Cunningham
Referee:
Craig Thomson

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

Curtis Main (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Hamilton Academical).

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Cedric Kipre.

Attempt missed. Richard Tait (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Tom Aldred (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical).

Attempt missed. Curtis Main (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Hand ball by Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical).

Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).

Lewis Ferguson (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Craig Tanner (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Craig Tanner (Motherwell).

Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Allan Campbell (Motherwell).

Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Tom Aldred (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Nadir Ciftci (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Darren Lyon (Hamilton Academical).

Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).

Lewis Ferguson (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Lewis Ferguson (Hamilton Academical).

Attempt saved. Charles Dunne (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Dougie Imrie.

(Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Hamilton Academical).

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Allan Campbell.

Foul by Allan Campbell (Motherwell).

David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Own Goal by Scott McMann, Hamilton Academical. Motherwell 1, Hamilton Academical 0.

Foul by Nadir Ciftci (Motherwell).

Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Massimo Donati.

Allan Campbell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

