Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Queen of Sth0Partick Thistle0

Queen of the South v Partick Thistle

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Rooney
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 24Mercer
  • 25Dykes
  • 12Thomson
  • 8Rankin
  • 23Beerman
  • 18Fergusson
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 6Cameron
  • 7Stirling
  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Akubuine
  • 26Gourlay

Partick Thistle

  • 1Cerny
  • 16McGinn
  • 5Keown
  • 6Osman
  • 3Booth
  • 13Barton
  • 10Erskine
  • 19Edwards
  • 7Spittal
  • 11Lawless
  • 18Sammon

Substitutes

  • 2Dumbuya
  • 9Doolan
  • 12Scully
  • 20Nisbet
  • 21Penrice
  • 24McCarthy
  • 39Storey
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Tomás Cerny.

Foul by Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South).

Callum Booth (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle).

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by John Rankin.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by John Rankin.

Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).

Conor Sammon (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Niall Keown (Partick Thistle) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Scott Mercer.

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Conor Sammon (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South).

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Myles Beerman (Queen of the South).

Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired