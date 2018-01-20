Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Tomás Cerny.
Queen of the South v Partick Thistle
-
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Rooney
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 24Mercer
- 25Dykes
- 12Thomson
- 8Rankin
- 23Beerman
- 18Fergusson
- 11Dobbie
- 6Cameron
- 7Stirling
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 22Akubuine
- 26Gourlay
Partick Thistle
- 1Cerny
- 16McGinn
- 5Keown
- 6Osman
- 3Booth
- 13Barton
- 10Erskine
- 19Edwards
- 7Spittal
- 11Lawless
- 18Sammon
- 2Dumbuya
- 9Doolan
- 12Scully
- 20Nisbet
- 21Penrice
- 24McCarthy
- 39Storey
- William Collum
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Foul by Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South).
Callum Booth (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by John Rankin.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by John Rankin.
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
Conor Sammon (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Niall Keown (Partick Thistle) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Scott Mercer.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Conor Sammon (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Myles Beerman (Queen of the South).
Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.