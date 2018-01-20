Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Aberdeen1St Mirren0

Aberdeen v St Mirren

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch on BBC One Scotland; listen on BBC Radio Scotland (MW); video, audio and text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Logan
  • 5O'Connor
  • 6Reynolds
  • 4Considine
  • 3Shinnie
  • 7McLean
  • 8Stewart
  • 22Christie
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 9Rooney

Substitutes

  • 10Maynard
  • 15Wright
  • 17McGinn
  • 18Ball
  • 20Rogers
  • 21Harvie
  • 83May

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 15Baird
  • 24Davis
  • 2Demetriou
  • 4McGinn
  • 16McShane
  • 7Magennis
  • 11Smith
  • 10Morgan
  • 20Reilly

Substitutes

  • 6MacKenzie
  • 9Sutton
  • 18Flynn
  • 21Stewart
  • 26Hill
  • 27Mullen
  • 44Eckersley
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away5

Live Text

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Liam Smith.

Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren).

Anthony O'Connor (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren).

Goal!

Goal! Aberdeen 1, St. Mirren 0. Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Aberdeen. Greg Stewart draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).

Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ian McShane (St. Mirren).

Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren).

Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th January 2018

  • AberdeenAberdeen1St MirrenSt Mirren0
  • AlbionAlbion RoversPSt JohnstoneSt JohnstoneP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00Dundee UtdDundee United
  • AyrAyr United15:00ArbroathArbroath
  • CelticCeltic15:00BrechinBrechin City
  • DundeeDundee15:00Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle
  • DunfermlineDunfermline15:00MortonGreenock Morton
  • East FifeEast Fife15:00Brora RangersBrora Rangers
  • KilmarnockKilmarnock15:00Ross CountyRoss County
  • LivingstonLivingstonPFalkirkFalkirkP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • MotherwellMotherwell15:00HamiltonHamilton Academical
  • PeterheadPeterheadPDumbartonDumbartonP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

