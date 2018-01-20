Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Liam Smith.
Aberdeen v St Mirren
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Watch on BBC One Scotland; listen on BBC Radio Scotland (MW); video, audio and text coverage on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2Logan
- 5O'Connor
- 6Reynolds
- 4Considine
- 3Shinnie
- 7McLean
- 8Stewart
- 22Christie
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 9Rooney
Substitutes
- 10Maynard
- 15Wright
- 17McGinn
- 18Ball
- 20Rogers
- 21Harvie
- 83May
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 15Baird
- 24Davis
- 2Demetriou
- 4McGinn
- 16McShane
- 7Magennis
- 11Smith
- 10Morgan
- 20Reilly
Substitutes
- 6MacKenzie
- 9Sutton
- 18Flynn
- 21Stewart
- 26Hill
- 27Mullen
- 44Eckersley
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren).
Anthony O'Connor (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren).
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 1, St. Mirren 0. Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Aberdeen. Greg Stewart draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ian McShane (St. Mirren).
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren).
Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.