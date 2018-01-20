Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Alloa0Dundee Utd0

Alloa Athletic v Dundee United

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Graham
  • 5McCart
  • 3Crane
  • 6Fleming
  • 8Hetherington
  • 7Cawley
  • 10Kirkpatrick
  • 11Flannigan
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Malcolm
  • 14Robertson
  • 15McKeown
  • 16Martin
  • 17Hoggan
  • 21Wilson

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 16Flood
  • 5Quinn
  • 4Durnan
  • 17Robson
  • 15Slater
  • 12Stanton
  • 58Lyng
  • 8McDonald
  • 11King
  • 9Mikkelsen

Substitutes

  • 2Murdoch
  • 7McMullan
  • 18Allardice
  • 21Mehmet
  • 22Kadded
  • 32Mason
Referee:
Craig Charleston

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

(Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United).

Foul by Scott McDonald (Dundee United).

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United).

Jamie McCart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic).

Foul by Scott McDonald (Dundee United).

Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Craig Slater (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Billy King (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Emil Lyng (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt missed. Craig Slater (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Emil Lyng (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt missed. Jamie McCart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Samuel Stanton.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Mark Durnan.

Attempt saved. Craig Slater (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Robson.

Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

