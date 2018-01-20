Attempt missed. Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Kilmarnock v Ross County
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
- 1MacDonald
- 2O'Donnell
- 16Boyd
- 5Broadfoot
- 12Taylor
- 6Power
- 8Dicker
- 7McKenzie
- 25Brophy
- 9Boyd
- 11Jones
Substitutes
- 10Kiltie
- 15Thomas
- 17Findlay
- 18Waters
- 22Erwin
- 29Burke
- 34Lyle
Ross County
- 31McCarey
- 3Naismith
- 15Davies
- 4Routis
- 28van der Weg
- 17Draper
- 25O'Brien
- 18LindsaySubstituted forChowat 9'minutes
- 7Gardyne
- 12Effiong
- 22Mckay
Substitutes
- 2Fraser
- 8Chow
- 10Schalk
- 24Dingwall
- 33Eagles
- 51Munro
- 59Maciver
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.
Attempt missed. Inih Effiong (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jim O'Brien (Ross County).
Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Aaron McCarey.
Attempt saved. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Ross Draper (Ross County).
Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jim O'Brien (Ross County) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Jim O'Brien (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Tim Chow replaces Jamie Lindsay because of an injury.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Christopher Routis.
Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Inih Effiong (Ross County).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.