Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Kilmarnock0Ross County0

Kilmarnock v Ross County

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 16Boyd
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 12Taylor
  • 6Power
  • 8Dicker
  • 7McKenzie
  • 25Brophy
  • 9Boyd
  • 11Jones

Substitutes

  • 10Kiltie
  • 15Thomas
  • 17Findlay
  • 18Waters
  • 22Erwin
  • 29Burke
  • 34Lyle

Ross County

  • 31McCarey
  • 3Naismith
  • 15Davies
  • 4Routis
  • 28van der Weg
  • 17Draper
  • 25O'Brien
  • 18LindsaySubstituted forChowat 9'minutes
  • 7Gardyne
  • 12Effiong
  • 22Mckay

Substitutes

  • 2Fraser
  • 8Chow
  • 10Schalk
  • 24Dingwall
  • 33Eagles
  • 51Munro
  • 59Maciver
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.

Attempt missed. Inih Effiong (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Jim O'Brien (Ross County).

Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Aaron McCarey.

Attempt saved. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Ross Draper (Ross County).

Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Jim O'Brien (Ross County) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Jim O'Brien (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Tim Chow replaces Jamie Lindsay because of an injury.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Christopher Routis.

Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Inih Effiong (Ross County).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

