Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Dunfermline0Morton1

Dunfermline Athletic v Greenock Morton

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 25Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 5Morris
  • 4Mvoto
  • 14Talbot
  • 15Paton
  • 27Shiels
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 11Cardle
  • 9McManus
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 6Ashcroft
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 16Ryan
  • 17Aird
  • 20Gill
  • 23Smith
  • 28Craigen

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 4O'Ware
  • 19Gasparotto
  • 26Iredale
  • 6Doyle
  • 3Murdoch
  • 12Tidser
  • 14Harkins
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 7Oliver
  • 25RossBooked at 12mins

Substitutes

  • 9Quitongo
  • 11McHugh
  • 16Strapp
  • 17Russell
  • 20Brennan
  • 21Langan
  • 36Hynes
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home1
Away6

Live Text

Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).

Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andy Murdoch (Morton).

Michael Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 0, Morton 1. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top left corner. Assisted by Frank Ross.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jean-Yves Mvoto.

Attempt saved. Gary Oliver (Morton) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).

Gary Harkins (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Frank Ross (Morton).

Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Morton).

Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Frank Ross (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Frank Ross (Morton).

Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).

Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Callum Morris.

Attempt missed. Gary Harkins (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Joe Cardle.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired