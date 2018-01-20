Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).
Dunfermline Athletic v Greenock Morton
Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 5Morris
- 4Mvoto
- 14Talbot
- 15Paton
- 27Shiels
- 8Wedderburn
- 11Cardle
- 9McManus
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 6Ashcroft
- 7Higginbotham
- 16Ryan
- 17Aird
- 20Gill
- 23Smith
- 28Craigen
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 4O'Ware
- 19Gasparotto
- 26Iredale
- 6Doyle
- 3Murdoch
- 12Tidser
- 14Harkins
- 15Tiffoney
- 7Oliver
- 25RossBooked at 12mins
Substitutes
- 9Quitongo
- 11McHugh
- 16Strapp
- 17Russell
- 20Brennan
- 21Langan
- 36Hynes
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away6
Live Text
Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Morton).
Michael Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 0, Morton 1. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top left corner. Assisted by Frank Ross.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jean-Yves Mvoto.
Attempt saved. Gary Oliver (Morton) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).
Gary Harkins (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Frank Ross (Morton).
Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Morton).
Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Frank Ross (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Frank Ross (Morton).
Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).
Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Callum Morris.
Attempt missed. Gary Harkins (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Joe Cardle.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.