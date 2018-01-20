Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Ayr1Arbroath0

Ayr United v Arbroath

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 20Ruddy
  • 14Ferguson
  • 26Reid
  • 5Rose
  • 3Boyle
  • 11McDaid
  • 16Adams
  • 7Moffat
  • 10Forrest
  • 17Shankland
  • 9Moore

Substitutes

  • 1Hart
  • 12McGuffie
  • 18Faulds
  • 24Murphy
  • 25McCowan

Arbroath

  • 1Hutton
  • 2Little
  • 4O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Linn
  • 5Yule
  • 8Martin
  • 6Whatley
  • 11Denholm
  • 10Swankie
  • 9McIntosh

Substitutes

  • 12Hester
  • 14Gold
  • 15Kader
  • 16McCord
  • 17Skelly
  • 21Gomes
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home2
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away0

Live Text

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Martin.

Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by David Ferguson.

Attempt saved. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).

Scott Martin (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).

Attempt saved. Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Scott Martin (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Craig Moore (Ayr United).

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).

Attempt blocked. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Lawrence Shankland.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.

Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Blair Yule (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 1, Arbroath 0. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lawrence Shankland.

Attempt missed. Blair Yule (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jack Ruddy.

Attempt saved. Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Michael Rose.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

