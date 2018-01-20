Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Martin.
Ayr United v Arbroath
Line-ups
Ayr
- 20Ruddy
- 14Ferguson
- 26Reid
- 5Rose
- 3Boyle
- 11McDaid
- 16Adams
- 7Moffat
- 10Forrest
- 17Shankland
- 9Moore
Substitutes
- 1Hart
- 12McGuffie
- 18Faulds
- 24Murphy
- 25McCowan
Arbroath
- 1Hutton
- 2Little
- 4O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Linn
- 5Yule
- 8Martin
- 6Whatley
- 11Denholm
- 10Swankie
- 9McIntosh
Substitutes
- 12Hester
- 14Gold
- 15Kader
- 16McCord
- 17Skelly
- 21Gomes
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by David Ferguson.
Attempt saved. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).
Scott Martin (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).
Attempt saved. Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Scott Martin (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Craig Moore (Ayr United).
Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).
Attempt blocked. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Lawrence Shankland.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.
Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Blair Yule (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 1, Arbroath 0. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lawrence Shankland.
Attempt missed. Blair Yule (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jack Ruddy.
Attempt saved. Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Michael Rose.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.