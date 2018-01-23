Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Livingston19:45Falkirk
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena, Scotland

Livingston v Falkirk

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 26Halkett
  • 5Buchanan
  • 4Lithgow
  • 2McMillan
  • 8Pittman
  • 31Gallagher
  • 6Byrne
  • 3Longridge
  • 10Boyd
  • 17Robinson

Substitutes

  • 7Mullin
  • 11Cadden
  • 18Miller
  • 19Hardie
  • 20Maley
  • 23De Vita
  • 24Thompson

Falkirk

  • 1Thomson
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Grant
  • 3McGhee
  • 16Tumilty
  • 7Taiwo
  • 10Sibbald
  • 2Kidd
  • 42Robson
  • 14Longridge
  • 43Nelson

Substitutes

  • 6McKee
  • 21Blair
  • 22Jakubiak
  • 31Mutch
  • 33Loy
  • 44Watson
  • 45Welsh
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match report to follow.

