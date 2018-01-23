Livingston v Falkirk
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 26Halkett
- 5Buchanan
- 4Lithgow
- 2McMillan
- 8Pittman
- 31Gallagher
- 6Byrne
- 3Longridge
- 10Boyd
- 17Robinson
Substitutes
- 7Mullin
- 11Cadden
- 18Miller
- 19Hardie
- 20Maley
- 23De Vita
- 24Thompson
Falkirk
- 1Thomson
- 4Muirhead
- 5Grant
- 3McGhee
- 16Tumilty
- 7Taiwo
- 10Sibbald
- 2Kidd
- 42Robson
- 14Longridge
- 43Nelson
Substitutes
- 6McKee
- 21Blair
- 22Jakubiak
- 31Mutch
- 33Loy
- 44Watson
- 45Welsh
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match report to follow.