Foul by Kieran Tierney (Celtic).
Celtic v Brechin City
-
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 23Lustig
- 35Ajer
- 20Boyata
- 63Tierney
- 8Brown
- 21Ntcham
- 49Forrest
- 42McGregor
- 11Sinclair
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 5Simunovic
- 6Bitton
- 10Dembele
- 24de Vries
- 59Miller
- 73Johnston
- 88Kouassi
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 14Lynas
- 2McLean
- 20Crighton
- 15Spark
- 18Orsi
- 29Smith
- 6Dale
- 21Sinclair
- 8Graham
- 9Jackson
Substitutes
- 3Dyer
- 4Fusco
- 10Layne
- 11Watt
- 12O'Neil
- 19O'Neil
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Scott Sinclair (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Tierney (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Scott Sinclair (Celtic).
Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Kristoffer Ajer.
Attempt missed. Dedryck Boyata (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Kieran Tierney (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).
Foul by Mikael Lustig (Celtic).
Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Scott Sinclair (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 2, Brechin City 0. Scott Sinclair (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Scott Sinclair (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Scott Sinclair (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 1, Brechin City 0. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Scott Sinclair.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.