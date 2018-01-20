Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Dundee0Inverness CT1

Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 12Parish
  • 2Kerr
  • 24Meekings
  • 6O'Dea
  • 15Aurtenetxe Borde
  • 18McGowan
  • 8Kamara
  • 14O'Hara
  • 7Leitch-Smith
  • 10Allan
  • 9Moussa

Substitutes

  • 3Holt
  • 20El Bakhtaoui
  • 23Wolters
  • 27Curran
  • 34Waddell
  • 46Henvey
  • 67Malherbe

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 22McKay
  • 5Warren
  • 23Donaldson
  • 16Calder
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 11VigursBooked at 27mins
  • 24Trafford
  • 4Chalmers
  • 14Oakley
  • 20Bell

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 7Polworth
  • 8Austin
  • 9Baird
  • 15Mulraney
  • 17Seedorf
  • 32Brown
Referee:
Stephen Finnie

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

Glen Kamara (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Connor Bell (Inverness CT).

Booking

Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott Allan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).

Attempt saved. A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Sofien Moussa (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Scott Allan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).

Goal!

Goal! Dundee 0, Inverness CT 1. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

Hand ball by Scott Allan (Dundee).

Attempt saved. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

