Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Dundee
- 12Parish
- 2Kerr
- 24Meekings
- 6O'Dea
- 15Aurtenetxe Borde
- 18McGowan
- 8Kamara
- 14O'Hara
- 7Leitch-Smith
- 10Allan
- 9Moussa
Substitutes
- 3Holt
- 20El Bakhtaoui
- 23Wolters
- 27Curran
- 34Waddell
- 46Henvey
- 67Malherbe
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 22McKay
- 5Warren
- 23Donaldson
- 16Calder
- 10Doran Cogan
- 11VigursBooked at 27mins
- 24Trafford
- 4Chalmers
- 14Oakley
- 20Bell
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 7Polworth
- 8Austin
- 9Baird
- 15Mulraney
- 17Seedorf
- 32Brown
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Glen Kamara (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Connor Bell (Inverness CT).
Booking
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Allan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).
Attempt saved. A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Sofien Moussa (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Scott Allan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 0, Inverness CT 1. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
Hand ball by Scott Allan (Dundee).
Attempt saved. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.