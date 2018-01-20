Foul by Zander Sutherland (Brora Rangers).
East Fife v Brora Rangers
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Dunsmore
- 4Kane
- 5Page
- 18Linton
- 15Millar
- 8Slattery
- 7Lamont
- 11Wilkie
- 10Smith
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 6Watson
- 14Wilson
- 17Mutch
- 19Thomson
- 21Cordery
- 77Willis
Brora Rangers
- 1Malin
- 12Pickles
- 5Duff
- 4Williamson
- 3MacDonald
- 7Graham
- 17MacLean
- 6Morrison
- 18Nicolson
- 10Mackay
- 9Sutherland
Substitutes
- 2Ross
- 8Macleod
- 11Lisle
- 13Brindle
- 15Pickles
- 16Campbell
- 19Hoban
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Kieran Millar (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ally MacDonald (Brora Rangers).
Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Zander Sutherland (Brora Rangers).
Mark Lamont (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mark Nicolson (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Lamont (East Fife).
Ally MacDonald (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Millar (East Fife).
Foul by Ally MacDonald (Brora Rangers).
Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brora Rangers. Conceded by Chris Kane.
Gavin Morrison (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
(Brora Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).
Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ally MacDonald (Brora Rangers).
Foul by Ally MacDonald (Brora Rangers).
Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Brora Rangers 1. Colin Williamson (Brora Rangers) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Gavin Morrison following a corner.
Corner, Brora Rangers. Conceded by Scott Linton.
Corner, Brora Rangers. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Corner, Brora Rangers. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Attempt missed. Steven Mackay (Brora Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.