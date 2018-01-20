Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
East Fife0Brora Rangers1

East Fife v Brora Rangers

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 4Kane
  • 5Page
  • 18Linton
  • 15Millar
  • 8Slattery
  • 7Lamont
  • 11Wilkie
  • 10Smith
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 6Watson
  • 14Wilson
  • 17Mutch
  • 19Thomson
  • 21Cordery
  • 77Willis

Brora Rangers

  • 1Malin
  • 12Pickles
  • 5Duff
  • 4Williamson
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Graham
  • 17MacLean
  • 6Morrison
  • 18Nicolson
  • 10Mackay
  • 9Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 2Ross
  • 8Macleod
  • 11Lisle
  • 13Brindle
  • 15Pickles
  • 16Campbell
  • 19Hoban
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamBrora Rangers
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

Foul by Zander Sutherland (Brora Rangers).

Kieran Millar (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ally MacDonald (Brora Rangers).

Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Zander Sutherland (Brora Rangers).

Mark Lamont (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mark Nicolson (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mark Lamont (East Fife).

Ally MacDonald (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kieran Millar (East Fife).

Foul by Ally MacDonald (Brora Rangers).

Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Brora Rangers. Conceded by Chris Kane.

Gavin Morrison (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).

(Brora Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).

Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ally MacDonald (Brora Rangers).

Foul by Ally MacDonald (Brora Rangers).

Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, Brora Rangers 1. Colin Williamson (Brora Rangers) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Gavin Morrison following a corner.

Corner, Brora Rangers. Conceded by Scott Linton.

Corner, Brora Rangers. Conceded by Jonathan Page.

Corner, Brora Rangers. Conceded by Jonathan Page.

Attempt missed. Steven Mackay (Brora Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

