Manchester City v Newcastle United

Sergio Aguero could become the seventh player to make 200 Premier League appearances for Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

David Silva is expected to return for Manchester City, having missed the loss at Liverpool last weekend due to a stomach problem.

Fabian Delph was forced off with a knee injury at Anfield and is set to be replaced by Danilo, while Vincent Kompany could miss out again.

Dwight Gayle faces a fitness test for Newcastle after picking up a knock in the 1-1 draw with Swansea.

Florian Lejeune is doubtful with a foot injury and Jesus Gamez remains out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "It's finally happened, just as Pep Guardiola always insisted it would.

"City have lost in the Premier League for the first time this season, which might only serve to make Newcastle's task all the more difficult at a place where they customarily get a thrashing anyway.

"After a week when talks about the proposed takeover of their club were branded a '"waste of time', Newcastle fans may have rueful thoughts as they enter the Etihad.

"Once, THEY were the team that lost 4-3 in thrillers at Anfield.

"Once before, Amanda Staveley helped broker a successful takeover of a Premier League club - and that didn't turn out too badly did it?"

Twitter: @Guymowbray

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on the Alexis Sanchez transfer situation: "He [Sanchez} is still an Arsenal player and it looks like he will go to United, so congratulations and good luck to them.

"The players and manager decide what is best for them. My thoughts on him remain the same. He is going to decide to move to another club. We wish him all the best."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

City will put last week's defeat down to the fact that Liverpool absolutely swarmed all over them but I doubt their manager Pep Guardiola is going to beat himself up about it too much, and this game is perfect for them to bounce back.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have lost just once in 22 meetings, with that defeat coming at home in the League Cup in October 2014.

Newcastle have won only one of the 17 Premier League away fixtures (D4, L12), losing the last eight in a row.

The Magpies are winless in 20 Premier League matches against City, their longest barren streak versus a top-flight opponent - and City's longest top-flight unbeaten run against another club.

The Blues have scored at least four goals in each of their last four top-flight home matches against Newcastle. The last team to do so in five straight games was Spurs against Blackburn in 1966.

Manchester City

Manchester City's unbeaten Premier League run of 30 games spanning 281 days came to an end at Anfield last weekend.

They have equalled the best record by a club after 23 matches of an English top-flight season (W20, D2, L1). It matches Tottenham, in 1960-61, and Chelsea in 2005-06.

City remain unbeaten at home in 23 Premier League matches, winning 18 and drawing five since a 3-1 defeat by Chelsea in December 2016.

They have lost just nine of their 87 Premier League home games since the start of the 2013-14 season.

Only three of those losses have been to clubs outside the current top six.

Sergio Aguero averages a goal or assist every 31 minutes against Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have taken eight points from their last six league games, having claimed just a single point from the previous nine.

They could remain unbeaten in their opening four matches of a calendar year for the first time in 13 years.

The Magpies have triumphed in back-to-back Premier League away games, having won just one of the previous 20. They last won three top-flight away games in a row in December 2001 under Bobby Robson.

Rafael Benitez sides have kept four clean sheets at the Etihad in the Premier League - only Sir Alex Ferguson, with five, has managed more.

Newcastle have won only one point out of a possible 30 in league matches this season against teams in the top half of the table.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 4-0 Probability of draw: 4% Probability of home win: 95% Probability of away win: 1%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.