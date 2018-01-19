Everton v West Bromwich Albion

Everton manager Sam Allardyce will take charge of the 1,000th game of his career

TEAM NEWS

Theo Walcott is expected to make his Everton debut following a £20m-plus move from Arsenal.

Michael Keane has recovered from a gashed foot, while fellow defender Seamus Coleman is back in full training after a broken leg but is some way from a first-team return.

Craig Dawson and Ahmed Hegazi both face late fitness tests but are expected to be available for West Brom.

Nacer Chadli and James Morrison are likely to remain out for several weeks.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "For those of us who had the misfortune to witness the drab goalless draw when these sides met at The Hawthorns on Boxing Day I sincerely hope there's a significant upgrade in quality this time around.

"Everton were poor that day and haven't picked up a point since. The goals have dried up too, hence the arrival of Theo Walcott hot-on-the-heels of Turkey international Cenk Tosun.

"Victory over Brighton finally ended Albion's five-month wait for a Premier League win. If they repeat that success at Goodison they could climb out of the relegation zone."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Everton manager Sam Allardyce: "We've still got a little bit to do to get away from being dragged back into the relegation zone.

"Adding a striker (Cenk Tosun) and attacking wide player (Theo Walcott) will hopefully give us more goals.

"I've got to try and revert back to a more defensive structure with the team again and try to get those clean sheets that gave us so many wins when I first came here."

West Brom head coach Alan Pardew on the club's interest in new Everton signing Theo Walcott: "If you're asking me did we discuss Theo, yeah, we did - but it was pretty evident after a few phone calls that it wasn't going to be the case."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It is Sam Allardyce's 1,000th game as a manager, which is a great achievement.

His Everton side are yet to pick up a point in 2018 so far but I don't see them losing this one, and a draw is probably a decent result for West Brom too.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have only lost twice in 14 meetings in all competitions (W8, D4).

The Toffees won 3-0 in the corresponding fixture last season.

West Brom's solitary victory at Goodison Park in the last eight years came in February 2016.

The Baggies have failed to score in 10 of their last 16 league visits to Goodison Park, including three of their last four.

Everton

In their two Premier League games in 2018, Everton have picked up no points, scored no goals and not managed a single shot on target.

They are the only team in the Premier League to fail to hit the target this year.

All but three of Everton's 27 points this season have been earned against teams currently below them in the table.

The Toffees have lost their opening three fixtures of 2018. Only in 1961 have they started a calendar year with a worse streak, losing five matches.

They could fail to score in three consecutive home league fixtures for the first time in 13 years.

Theo Walcott scored his most recent hat-trick for Arsenal in their Premier League match against West Brom in May 2015.

Wayne Rooney has scored seven goals and created another seven in 13 Premier League starts against the Baggies.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom finally ended their club record winless run of 20 league matches by beating Brighton last time out.

They could register back-to-back league wins for the first time since the opening two games of the season.

However, West Brom have lost seven and drawn three of their last 10 league away matches.

Alan Pardew has won only two of his 13 Premier League matches as a manager against Sam Allardyce (D5, L6).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 47% Probability of away win: 26%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.