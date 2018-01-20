AFC Wimbledon v Blackpool
-
- From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|26
|17
|6
|3
|50
|12
|38
|57
|2
|Shrewsbury
|26
|16
|6
|4
|34
|18
|16
|54
|3
|Blackburn
|26
|15
|7
|4
|48
|24
|24
|52
|4
|Scunthorpe
|27
|14
|8
|5
|38
|23
|15
|50
|5
|Bradford
|27
|15
|3
|9
|43
|36
|7
|48
|6
|Charlton
|27
|12
|7
|8
|34
|32
|2
|43
|7
|Portsmouth
|27
|13
|3
|11
|34
|31
|3
|42
|8
|Rotherham
|27
|12
|5
|10
|45
|36
|9
|41
|9
|Peterborough
|27
|11
|7
|9
|43
|37
|6
|40
|10
|Oxford Utd
|28
|10
|8
|10
|43
|41
|2
|38
|11
|Fleetwood
|27
|10
|6
|11
|38
|41
|-3
|36
|12
|Doncaster
|27
|9
|8
|10
|30
|29
|1
|35
|13
|Plymouth
|28
|9
|8
|11
|30
|35
|-5
|35
|14
|Gillingham
|27
|8
|10
|9
|29
|30
|-1
|34
|15
|Walsall
|26
|8
|9
|9
|33
|35
|-2
|33
|16
|Blackpool
|28
|8
|9
|11
|34
|38
|-4
|33
|17
|Bristol Rovers
|27
|10
|3
|14
|36
|43
|-7
|33
|18
|Southend
|28
|8
|7
|13
|32
|47
|-15
|31
|19
|MK Dons
|27
|7
|9
|11
|28
|38
|-10
|30
|20
|Oldham
|28
|7
|8
|13
|40
|50
|-10
|29
|21
|Northampton
|28
|8
|5
|15
|25
|48
|-23
|29
|22
|Wimbledon
|26
|7
|7
|12
|22
|31
|-9
|28
|23
|Rochdale
|26
|4
|10
|12
|26
|37
|-11
|22
|24
|Bury
|27
|4
|5
|18
|19
|42
|-23
|17
