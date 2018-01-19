Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City
-
- From the section Championship
New signing Joey Pelupessy could play his first game for Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls remain without Keiren Westwood, Tom Lees, Fernado Forestieri, Gary Hooper, Barry Bannan, Jack Hunt, Sam Hutchinson and Steven Fletcher.
Cardiff City could give a debut to midfielder Marko Grujic after the Serbia international joined on loan from Liverpool on Thursday.
Joe Ralls (calf) and Lee Tomlin (knee) are major doubts, but winger Kadeem Harris could return to the squad.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 38%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 34%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
MATCH FACTS
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost one of their last eight league matches at Hillsborough against Cardiff (W5 D2).
- Cardiff have collected four points from a possible 18 in their last six league games against the Owls (P6 W0 D4 L2).
- The Owls have fired blanks in each of their last three Championship games; they last went on a longer barren run in December 2009 (six successive games without a goal).
- Cardiff ended a four-game losing streak last time out with their 4-0 win over Sunderland, although the Bluebirds have lost two successive games on the road, last winning in November.
- Wednesday's Gary Hooper has scored 10 goals so far in the Championship this season; six more than any other player for the club. However, he has failed to net in his last four.
- Callum Paterson netted his first English league double last time out, with the Scot scoring three in his last four after scoring just once in his first 10.