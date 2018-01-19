Championship
Sheff Wed17:30Cardiff
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City

Jos Luhukay
Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay is looking to secure his first league win with the Owls
Follow Saturday's EFL action from 14:00 GMT

New signing Joey Pelupessy could play his first game for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls remain without Keiren Westwood, Tom Lees, Fernado Forestieri, Gary Hooper, Barry Bannan, Jack Hunt, Sam Hutchinson and Steven Fletcher.

Cardiff City could give a debut to midfielder Marko Grujic after the Serbia international joined on loan from Liverpool on Thursday.

Joe Ralls (calf) and Lee Tomlin (knee) are major doubts, but winger Kadeem Harris could return to the squad.

MATCH FACTS

  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost one of their last eight league matches at Hillsborough against Cardiff (W5 D2).
  • Cardiff have collected four points from a possible 18 in their last six league games against the Owls (P6 W0 D4 L2).
  • The Owls have fired blanks in each of their last three Championship games; they last went on a longer barren run in December 2009 (six successive games without a goal).
  • Cardiff ended a four-game losing streak last time out with their 4-0 win over Sunderland, although the Bluebirds have lost two successive games on the road, last winning in November.
  • Wednesday's Gary Hooper has scored 10 goals so far in the Championship this season; six more than any other player for the club. However, he has failed to net in his last four.
  • Callum Paterson netted his first English league double last time out, with the Scot scoring three in his last four after scoring just once in his first 10.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves27195350203062
2Derby27157544232152
3Cardiff27155740251550
4Aston Villa27138639241547
5Bristol City2713864032847
6Sheff Utd27134104031943
7Leeds27134103729843
8Fulham2711974034642
9Middlesbrough27125103527841
10Preston27101163127441
11Brentford27101074135640
12Ipswich27123124039139
13Norwich27107102731-437
14QPR2789103137-633
15Nottm Forest27102153343-1032
16Millwall27710102930-131
17Sheff Wed27710103034-431
18Reading2778123035-529
19Barnsley2769122737-1027
20Hull27510123944-525
21Bolton2767142545-2025
22Burton2766152146-2524
23Birmingham2765161538-2323
24Sunderland27410132947-1822
View full Championship table

