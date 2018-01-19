Leeds United v Millwall

Adam Forshaw made 92 league appearances for Middlesbrough

Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen has said midfielder Adam Forshaw, who joined from Middlesbrough this week, will have to wait for his debut because of a slight injury.

Midfielder Eunan O'Kane starts a three-match ban after a red card at Ipswich.

Millwall midfielder Shane Ferguson could return after six weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Striker Tom Elliott, who has not featured since Boxing Day, is fit but defender Byron Webster (knee) is out.

The Lions are the only side in the Championship yet to win away from home this season, having drawn six and lost seven of their 13 games on the road in 2017-18.

SAM's prediction Home win 45% Draw 28% Away win 27%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

MATCH FACTS