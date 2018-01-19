Championship
Preston15:00Birmingham
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Birmingham City

Jordan Hugill is North End's top scorer this season with 10 goals, eight of which have come in the Championship
Preston North End may welcome back Paul Huntington and Josh Earl for Saturday's game against Birmingham City.

Huntington may return from a hamstring injury, while Earl has resumed training after recovering from a knee problem.

Relegation-threatened Birmingham boss Steve Cotterill expects to have to make one enforced change because of injury.

But he has not revealed which Blues player might be out injured as they aim to get back to winning ways after the home defeat by Gary Rowett's Derby.

Blues start the day 23rd in the Championship, one point behind Burton Albion, two points adrift of safety and 18 points behind 10th-placed Preston.

Match facts

  • Preston, who have lost just one of their last five Championship home games, are unbeaten in their last eight league matches against Birmingham City.
  • Blues have won only one of their last 16 league visits to Deepdale - a 2-0 win in February 2001, with goals from Martin Grainger and Andy Johnson.
  • Preston have scored 21 goals in the second half of Championship games this season, more than Birmingham (15 in 27 games) have scored overall.
  • Steve Cotterill has never won a league match at Deepdale in seven visits with four clubs (Stoke City, Burnley, Portsmouth and Bristol City).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves27195350203062
2Derby27157544232152
3Cardiff27155740251550
4Aston Villa27138639241547
5Bristol City2713864032847
6Sheff Utd27134104031943
7Leeds27134103729843
8Fulham2711974034642
9Middlesbrough27125103527841
10Preston27101163127441
11Brentford27101074135640
12Ipswich27123124039139
13Norwich27107102731-437
14QPR2789103137-633
15Nottm Forest27102153343-1032
16Millwall27710102930-131
17Sheff Wed27710103034-431
18Reading2778123035-529
19Barnsley2769122737-1027
20Hull27510123944-525
21Bolton2767142545-2025
22Burton2766152146-2524
23Birmingham2765161538-2323
24Sunderland27410132947-1822
View full Championship table

