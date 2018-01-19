Reading v Brentford
-
- From the section Championship
Reading look set to be without centre-back Paul McShane and midfielder John Swift because of hamstring injuries.
Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson will hope to keep his place up front after his midweek FA Cup third-round replay hat-trick against Stevenage.
Brentford defender John Egan is back in full training after concussion, while full-back Henrik Dalsgaard is close to returning from an ankle injury.
Left-back Rico Henry is a long-term absentee with a serious knee injury.
Reading manager Jaap Stam BBC Radio Berkshire:
"Brentford are a good team, who can play some very good football with some very strong technical players.
"But we need to go for the win, we need the points as much as they do.
"Certain players played in midweek who haven't been starting for the past couple of weeks and have given me something to think about.
"We know certain things how we're going to play, but a few positions are quite critical."
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 30%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 42%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Reading ended a run of three consecutive home league defeats against the Bees with a 3-2 win at the Madejski Stadium last season.
- Brentford have kept one clean sheet in their last 14 league matches against the Royals.
- The Royals are without a win in their last seven games in the Championship (D3 L4), scoring just two goals in their last six.
- In contrast, Brentford have won four of their last five league games (L1), scoring exactly twice in each of those victories.
- Reading have won just two of their last 11 Championship home games (D3 L6), losing each of their last two.
- After failing to score or assist in his first 11 league appearances this season, Lasse Vibe has been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven, scoring six and assisting once.