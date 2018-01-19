Championship
Reading15:00Brentford
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Brentford

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scores a hat-trick for Reading against Stevenage
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has started just seven games for Reading this season
Follow Saturday's EFL action from 14:00 GMT

Reading look set to be without centre-back Paul McShane and midfielder John Swift because of hamstring injuries.

Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson will hope to keep his place up front after his midweek FA Cup third-round replay hat-trick against Stevenage.

Brentford defender John Egan is back in full training after concussion, while full-back Henrik Dalsgaard is close to returning from an ankle injury.

Left-back Rico Henry is a long-term absentee with a serious knee injury.

Reading manager Jaap Stam BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Brentford are a good team, who can play some very good football with some very strong technical players.

"But we need to go for the win, we need the points as much as they do.

"Certain players played in midweek who haven't been starting for the past couple of weeks and have given me something to think about.

"We know certain things how we're going to play, but a few positions are quite critical."

SAM's prediction
Home win 30%Draw 28%Away win 42%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Reading ended a run of three consecutive home league defeats against the Bees with a 3-2 win at the Madejski Stadium last season.
  • Brentford have kept one clean sheet in their last 14 league matches against the Royals.
  • The Royals are without a win in their last seven games in the Championship (D3 L4), scoring just two goals in their last six.
  • In contrast, Brentford have won four of their last five league games (L1), scoring exactly twice in each of those victories.
  • Reading have won just two of their last 11 Championship home games (D3 L6), losing each of their last two.
  • After failing to score or assist in his first 11 league appearances this season, Lasse Vibe has been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven, scoring six and assisting once.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves27195350203062
2Derby27157544232152
3Cardiff27155740251550
4Aston Villa27138639241547
5Bristol City2713864032847
6Sheff Utd27134104031943
7Leeds27134103729843
8Fulham2711974034642
9Middlesbrough27125103527841
10Preston27101163127441
11Brentford27101074135640
12Ipswich27123124039139
13Norwich27107102731-437
14QPR2789103137-633
15Nottm Forest27102153343-1032
16Millwall27710102930-131
17Sheff Wed27710103034-431
18Reading2778123035-529
19Barnsley2769122737-1027
20Hull27510123944-525
21Bolton2767142545-2025
22Burton2766152146-2524
23Birmingham2765161538-2323
24Sunderland27410132947-1822
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired