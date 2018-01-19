Reading v Brentford

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has started just seven games for Reading this season

Reading look set to be without centre-back Paul McShane and midfielder John Swift because of hamstring injuries.

Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson will hope to keep his place up front after his midweek FA Cup third-round replay hat-trick against Stevenage.

Brentford defender John Egan is back in full training after concussion, while full-back Henrik Dalsgaard is close to returning from an ankle injury.

Left-back Rico Henry is a long-term absentee with a serious knee injury.

Reading manager Jaap Stam BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Brentford are a good team, who can play some very good football with some very strong technical players.

"But we need to go for the win, we need the points as much as they do.

"Certain players played in midweek who haven't been starting for the past couple of weeks and have given me something to think about.

"We know certain things how we're going to play, but a few positions are quite critical."

SAM's prediction Home win 30% Draw 28% Away win 42%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

