Aston Villa v Barnsley

Aston Villa will assess midfielders Glenn Whelan, who picked up a knock in the win at Nottingham Forest last week, and Mile Jedinak, who is a doubt having trained only once this week.

Reserve goalkeeper Jed Steer may need surgery after his shoulder injury in the FA Cup defeat by Peterborough.

Barnsley winger Lloyd Isgrove should be fit after coming off with a dead leg in the 0-0 draw with leaders Wolves.

On-loan Villa midfielder Gary Gardner cannot feature against his parent club.

Fourth-placed Villa, chasing a fourth straight league win, start the day 20 points and 15 places better off than 19th-placed Barnsley.

