Championship
Bolton15:00Ipswich
Venue: Macron Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Ipswich Town

Karl Henry has made 17 appearances for Bolton Wanderers this season
Follow Saturday's EFL action from 14:00 GMT

Bolton Wanderers could welcome back midfielder Karl Henry for the visit of Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Henry has missed Bolton's past two games with hamstring and back injuries but returned to training this week.

Ipswich are likely to include new signings Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stephen Gleeson in their squad.

Jordan Spence misses out as he serves the final game of a three-match ban, though keeper Bartosz Bialkowski could play after a calf problem.

SAM's prediction
Home win 38%Draw 29%Away win 33%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

MATCH FACTS

  • Bolton are winless in nine league matches against Ipswich (D3 L6) since winning 4-1 in a Premier League game in April 2002 with Fredi Bobic scoring a first-half hat-trick.
  • The Tractor Boys have kept clean sheets in five of their last six league games against Bolton (W4 D2).
  • After losing their first five home league games of the season, Bolton have lost just one of the following eight (W5 D2), winning the last two.
  • Mick McCarthy has won one of his nine away league visits to Bolton as a manager (D4 L4) with that victory coming in December 2012 as Ipswich manager.
  • Gary Madine has been directly involved in 11 goals in his last 13 league games (7 goals, 4 assists), after just three in his first 14 such games of the season (2 goals, 1 assist).
  • Ipswich are without a win in their last three league away games, scoring just once; they haven't lost four or more successive away games since Jim Magilton was in charge (losing six games between Nov-Dec 2007).

Saturday 20th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves27195350203062
2Derby27157544232152
3Cardiff27155740251550
4Aston Villa27138639241547
5Bristol City2713864032847
6Sheff Utd27134104031943
7Leeds27134103729843
8Fulham2711974034642
9Middlesbrough27125103527841
10Preston27101163127441
11Brentford27101074135640
12Ipswich27123124039139
13Norwich27107102731-437
14QPR2789103137-633
15Nottm Forest27102153343-1032
16Millwall27710102930-131
17Sheff Wed27710103034-431
18Reading2778123035-529
19Barnsley2769122737-1027
20Hull27510123944-525
21Bolton2767142545-2025
22Burton2766152146-2524
23Birmingham2765161538-2323
24Sunderland27410132947-1822
View full Championship table

