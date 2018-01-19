Bolton Wanderers v Ipswich Town

Karl Henry has made 17 appearances for Bolton Wanderers this season

Bolton Wanderers could welcome back midfielder Karl Henry for the visit of Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Henry has missed Bolton's past two games with hamstring and back injuries but returned to training this week.

Ipswich are likely to include new signings Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stephen Gleeson in their squad.

Jordan Spence misses out as he serves the final game of a three-match ban, though keeper Bartosz Bialkowski could play after a calf problem.

SAM's prediction Home win 38% Draw 29% Away win 33%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

MATCH FACTS