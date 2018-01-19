Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest

New Forest boss Aitor Karanka has only been on the losing side once in his five previous meetings with Wolves as a manager

Championship leaders Wolves remain without defender Ruben Vinagre, who completes his three-game ban.

But Wolves boss Nuno is expected to revert to his regular Championship team, having made eight changes for the midweek FA Cup defeat at Swansea.

Nottingham Forest are still without striker Daryl Murphy (rib).

Attacker Jamie Ward is also unavailable because of injury, but centre-back Joe Worrall is back in the squad after serving a one-match suspension.

Wolves have concerns over midfielder Ruben Neves and Romain Saiss, who are both now one booking away from a two-match ban, with the next cut-off point to erase that risk still 10 matches away.

Wolves start the day 10 points clear at the top, 12 points ahead of third-placed Cardiff and 30 points better off than 15th-placed Forest.

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka told BBC Nottingham Sport:

"We need to forget the opponent and, to grow, we need to think about ourselves.

"If we go to Wolves thinking 'they are top of the table and it is going to be impossible to win' then it is better to stay at home. And I haven't come here to stay at home. I have come here to win games and improve the team as much as possible.

"I am really pleased for Nuno. I have known him for a few years and he has done a great job."

SAM's prediction Home win 73% Draw 16% Away win 11%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts