Championship
Norwich15:00Sheff Utd
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Sheffield United

Angus Gunn (left) and Marley Watkins
Marley Watkins (right) has missed Norwich's past three games
Follow Saturday's EFL action from 14:00 GMT

On-loan Tottenham midfielder Marcus Edwards must wait for his Norwich City debut because of a back problem.

Marley Watkins may play but Tom Trybull is out and Russell Martin, Cameron Jerome and Steven Naismith have left.

Sheffield United could give debuts to new signings Ricky Holmes, Ryan Leonard and Lee Evans.

Midfielder David Brooks is recovering from glandular fever, but James Wilson could start after coming off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday last week.

SAM's prediction
Home win 42%Draw 28%Away win 30%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

MATCH FACTS

  • Norwich have won eight of their last nine home league matches against Sheffield United (L1) including each of the last five.
  • These sides have not shared a draw in a league match in any of the last 15 meetings, with Norwich winning 10 and Sheffield United winning five.
  • Wes Hoolahan scored a hat-trick the last time these sides met at Carrow Road in the league - it remains his only hat-trick in the Football League to date.
  • Sheffield United have managed just one win in their last 10 Championship fixtures (D4 L5), a 3-0 victory at home to bottom club Sunderland.
  • Since Christmas, Norwich have picked up 10 points from a possible 12 (W3 D1), winning just one of the previous 10 beforehand (D2 L7).
  • Blades' striker Leon Clarke has scored just one goal in his last six league appearances, after scoring 10 in the six games previous.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves27195350203062
2Derby27157544232152
3Cardiff27155740251550
4Aston Villa27138639241547
5Bristol City2713864032847
6Sheff Utd27134104031943
7Leeds27134103729843
8Fulham2711974034642
9Middlesbrough27125103527841
10Preston27101163127441
11Brentford27101074135640
12Ipswich27123124039139
13Norwich27107102731-437
14QPR2789103137-633
15Nottm Forest27102153343-1032
16Millwall27710102930-131
17Sheff Wed27710103034-431
18Reading2778123035-529
19Barnsley2769122737-1027
20Hull27510123944-525
21Bolton2767142545-2025
22Burton2766152146-2524
23Birmingham2765161538-2323
24Sunderland27410132947-1822
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired