Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Championship
QPR will check on defender Alex Baptiste (back), while full-back James Perch is close to returning from a long-term knee injury.
Midfielder Jordan Cousins is back in training after a hamstring problem, but winger David Wheeler (ankle) and striker Paul Smyth (thigh) are out.
Boro are expected to travel with a full squad despite flu affecting some unnamed players in the week.
Britt Assombolonga could start up front after appearing as a sub last weekend.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 28%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 44%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- QPR have lost each of their last three league matches against Middlesbrough since a run of four consecutive wins between September 2010 and March 2014.
- Middlesbrough have never won back-to-back away league matches against the Hoops.
- R's boss Ian Holloway hasn't lost a home league match against Tony Pulis since February 1999, with Gillingham winning 1-0 at Bristol Rovers with a goal from Andy Hessenthaler.
- Middlesbrough are on a two-game winning streak on the road in the league after three successive losses - they haven't won three in a row since January 2016 (four consecutive away wins).
- Boro are the only side in the competition yet to drop points from a leading position this season - winning all 12 games when going ahead.