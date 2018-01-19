Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough

From the section

Ian Holloway's QPR have won back-to-back Championship games

QPR will check on defender Alex Baptiste (back), while full-back James Perch is close to returning from a long-term knee injury.

Midfielder Jordan Cousins is back in training after a hamstring problem, but winger David Wheeler (ankle) and striker Paul Smyth (thigh) are out.

Boro are expected to travel with a full squad despite flu affecting some unnamed players in the week.

Britt Assombolonga could start up front after appearing as a sub last weekend.

SAM's prediction Home win 28% Draw 28% Away win 44%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts