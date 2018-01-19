Fulham v Burton Albion

Fulham have won seven of their past 10 Championship games and are unbeaten in five league matches

Fulham captain Tom Cairney is a doubt after missing their last two games with a niggling knee injury.

Togo international Floyd Ayite will have the calf injury which has kept him sidelined since 2 January assessed.

Burton are without midfielder Will Miller, who is out for the rest of the season with the knee injury he suffered in last Saturday's home defeat by QPR.

But boss Nigel Clough does have the option of bringing in on-loan West Ham United forward Martin Samuelsen.

After winning just one of their opening 10 Championship away games this season, the Brewers are on a run of three successive victories on the road.

Burton manager Nigel Clough:

"We are catching Fulham on an upward turn, showing the form they are capable of and didn't mange at the start of the season.

"We beat them here but now they are starting to hit their stride and are one of those teams who are capable of making the top six and being in the Premier League in six months.

"With all due respect to the last three teams we have just beaten on the road, Fulham are a different class so it will be very difficult."

SAM's prediction Home win 75% Draw 15% Away win 10%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

