Sunderland v Hull City
-
Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong starts a three-match ban after the club's appeal against his sending off at Cardiff last week was unsuccessful.
Defender Marc Wilson (groin) is a doubt after limping off in that game.
Hull City striker Will Keane (knee) could feature for the first time in 14 months.
Defender Ondrej Mazuch (hamstring) and winger Kamil Grosicki (ankle) could return for the Tigers, who are winless in their last six league games.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 37%
|Draw 29%
|Away win 34%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Sunderland are unbeaten in four league matches against Hull (W2 D2).
- Hull have won two of their last three away league visits to Sunderland (L1), one more than they managed in the 12 trips prior to that (1).
- Chris Coleman and Nigel Adkins have not faced each other since February 2010, when Coleman's Coventry won 2-1 against Adkins' Scunthorpe in a Championship fixture.
- Sunderland have scored just once in their five games since Christmas in all competitions (W1 L3), failing to score in each of the last three - they last went on a longer run in April 2017 (seven successive games).
- Hull City themselves have scored in just one of their last six Championship games (D3 L3), a 2-2 draw with Fulham in December.
- However, the Tigers have seen 83 goals in their Championship games this season (F39 A44) - more than any other side.