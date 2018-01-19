Sunderland v Hull City

Didier Ndong has made 22 appearances for Sunderland this season

Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong starts a three-match ban after the club's appeal against his sending off at Cardiff last week was unsuccessful.

Defender Marc Wilson (groin) is a doubt after limping off in that game.

Hull City striker Will Keane (knee) could feature for the first time in 14 months.

Defender Ondrej Mazuch (hamstring) and winger Kamil Grosicki (ankle) could return for the Tigers, who are winless in their last six league games.

SAM's prediction Home win 37% Draw 29% Away win 34%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts