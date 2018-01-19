Championship
Sunderland15:00Hull
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Hull City

Didier Ndong
Didier Ndong has made 22 appearances for Sunderland this season
Follow Saturday's EFL action from 14:00 GMT

Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong starts a three-match ban after the club's appeal against his sending off at Cardiff last week was unsuccessful.

Defender Marc Wilson (groin) is a doubt after limping off in that game.

Hull City striker Will Keane (knee) could feature for the first time in 14 months.

Defender Ondrej Mazuch (hamstring) and winger Kamil Grosicki (ankle) could return for the Tigers, who are winless in their last six league games.

SAM's prediction
Home win 37%Draw 29%Away win 34%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Sunderland are unbeaten in four league matches against Hull (W2 D2).
  • Hull have won two of their last three away league visits to Sunderland (L1), one more than they managed in the 12 trips prior to that (1).
  • Chris Coleman and Nigel Adkins have not faced each other since February 2010, when Coleman's Coventry won 2-1 against Adkins' Scunthorpe in a Championship fixture.
  • Sunderland have scored just once in their five games since Christmas in all competitions (W1 L3), failing to score in each of the last three - they last went on a longer run in April 2017 (seven successive games).
  • Hull City themselves have scored in just one of their last six Championship games (D3 L3), a 2-2 draw with Fulham in December.
  • However, the Tigers have seen 83 goals in their Championship games this season (F39 A44) - more than any other side.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves27195350203062
2Derby27157544232152
3Cardiff27155740251550
4Aston Villa27138639241547
5Bristol City2713864032847
6Sheff Utd27134104031943
7Leeds27134103729843
8Fulham2711974034642
9Middlesbrough27125103527841
10Preston27101163127441
11Brentford27101074135640
12Ipswich27123124039139
13Norwich27107102731-437
14QPR2789103137-633
15Nottm Forest27102153343-1032
16Millwall27710102930-131
17Sheff Wed27710103034-431
18Reading2778123035-529
19Barnsley2769122737-1027
20Hull27510123944-525
21Bolton2767142545-2025
22Burton2766152146-2524
23Birmingham2765161538-2323
24Sunderland27410132947-1822
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired