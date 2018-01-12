Rhian Brewster: Liverpool forward is taken to hospital after suffering injury

Brewster was top scorer with eight goals as England won the U17 World Cup in October

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster was taken to hospital after suffering an ankle injury during an Under-23 match at Manchester City on Friday.

Brewster, 17, was carried off on a stretcher having landed awkwardly after challenging for a header in first-half stoppage time as the Reds lost 3-2.

He won the golden boot in England's Under-17 World Cup win in October but is yet to make his senior debut.

"We fear the worst a little bit at the moment," manager Neil Critchley said.

He told the club website: "It's not looking good. He fell awkwardly and it's down towards the bottom near his ankle.

"He will be going to hospital. I don't want to speculate too much but he's in a lot of pain and hopefully it's not as bad as it looks."