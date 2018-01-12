Rhian Brewster: Liverpool forward is taken to hospital after suffering injury
- From the section Liverpool
Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster was taken to hospital after suffering an ankle injury during an Under-23 match at Manchester City on Friday.
Brewster, 17, was carried off on a stretcher having landed awkwardly after challenging for a header in first-half stoppage time as the Reds lost 3-2.
He won the golden boot in England's Under-17 World Cup win in October but is yet to make his senior debut.
"We fear the worst a little bit at the moment," manager Neil Critchley said.
He told the club website: "It's not looking good. He fell awkwardly and it's down towards the bottom near his ankle.
"He will be going to hospital. I don't want to speculate too much but he's in a lot of pain and hopefully it's not as bad as it looks."