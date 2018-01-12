Josh Ginnelly: Tranmere Rovers sign Burnley winger on loan

Josh Ginnelly is yet to make a senior appearance for Burnley

National League side Tranmere Rovers have signed Josh Ginnelly on loan from Premier League team Burnley for the rest of the season.

The winger, 20, spent the first half of this term on loan at League Two club Lincoln, having helped the Imps win promotion while on loan last season.

Rovers boss Micky Mellon gave Ginnelly his Football League debut while he was in charge of Shrewsbury Town.

"I'm excited about working with him again here at Tranmere," said Mellon.

