Ann-Katrin Berger: Birmingham City Ladies keeper training after cancer operation

Ann-Katrin Berger
Ann-Katrin Berger was a substitute in the 2014-15 Women's Champions League final with PSG

Birmingham City Ladies goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has returned to training after having an operation to treat thyroid cancer.

The 27-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain player, who joined Birmingham in 2016, was diagnosed in November.

In a statement on social media, the German said: "The operation went really well and I'm on the road to recovery.

"I'm really happy to be back in between the sticks. Of course, it will still take some time until I can play again."

Berger has played in two major finals for Birmingham City, the 2016 Continental Cup and the 2017 FA Cup, both of which they lost to Manchester City.

Speaking in November, manager Marc Skinner said: "I have total belief that Ann will beat this illness and strive to be back playing again in the future."

